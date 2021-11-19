Brokerages Expect Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Will Post Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) will announce earnings of $0.75 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Haemonetics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.80 and the lowest is $0.71. Haemonetics reported earnings per share of $0.81 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Haemonetics will report full year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.50 to $2.55. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $3.20. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Haemonetics.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.01). Haemonetics had a net margin of 3.35% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $239.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HAE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Haemonetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.63.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 130.3% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 562 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Haemonetics in the third quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 123.0% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 508 shares during the period. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HAE traded up $0.77 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.71. 6,607 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 664,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 94.52, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.26. Haemonetics has a 52-week low of $49.26 and a 52-week high of $142.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.88.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

