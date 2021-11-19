Brokerages Expect Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Post $0.72 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will announce $0.72 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.69. Mondelez International posted earnings per share of $0.67 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $2.92. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.18. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.01. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 15.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MDLZ shares. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.86.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $62.46 per share, for a total transaction of $62,460.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glen Walter sold 6,304 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $393,936.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,404,366 shares of company stock valued at $150,080,192. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 579.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.37% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MDLZ traded down $1.82 on Friday, hitting $60.52. 10,541,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,948,970. The company has a market cap of $84.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.69. Mondelez International has a 1 year low of $52.91 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $60.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.06.

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

