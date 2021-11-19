Brokerages Expect Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) to Post $3.79 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) will post earnings of $3.79 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Quidel’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.60 and the lowest is $1.02. Quidel reported earnings per share of $11.07 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 65.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Quidel will report full year earnings of $15.69 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.28 to $16.10. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.35 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.61 to $10.11. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Quidel.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $1.84. Quidel had a net margin of 47.20% and a return on equity of 62.24%. The business had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.25 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

QDEL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $144.71 on Friday. Quidel has a 1 year low of $103.31 and a 1 year high of $265.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $138.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.09 and a beta of -0.20.

In other news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QDEL. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Bbva USA boosted its holdings in shares of Quidel by 695.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bbva USA now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quidel during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

