Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 EPS

Analysts expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to post earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings of $0.26 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SCM. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 30,161 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,491 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 30,210 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $322,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 249,013 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. Stellus Capital Investment has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $14.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.59 and its 200-day moving average is $13.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.