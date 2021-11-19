Brokerages Expect Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) to Post $0.29 EPS

Equities research analysts forecast that Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) will report $0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Stellus Capital Investment’s earnings. Stellus Capital Investment reported earnings per share of $0.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stellus Capital Investment will report full year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.19 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Stellus Capital Investment.

Get Stellus Capital Investment alerts:

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 67.27% and a return on equity of 8.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Oppenheimer raised shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Stellus Capital Investment from $15.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stellus Capital Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 64,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 18,900 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 68,040 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the last quarter. Cliffwater LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cliffwater LLC now owns 246,487 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 11,542 shares during the last quarter. Ares Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 849,378 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $11,093,000 after purchasing an additional 12,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 47,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. 19.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SCM traded up $0.10 on Friday, reaching $13.94. The stock had a trading volume of 66,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,935. Stellus Capital Investment has a 12-month low of $10.12 and a 12-month high of $14.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.24. The company has a market cap of $271.63 million, a P/E ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Stellus Capital Investment’s payout ratio is currently 54.37%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corp. is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to maximize the total return to stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 18, 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Article: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stellus Capital Investment (SCM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stellus Capital Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stellus Capital Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.