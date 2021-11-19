Brokerages Expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) Will Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Analysts expect WhiteHorse Finance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHF) to report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for WhiteHorse Finance’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.36 to $0.38. WhiteHorse Finance reported earnings of $0.34 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WhiteHorse Finance will report full year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.47. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow WhiteHorse Finance.

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ:WHF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The investment management company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.01). WhiteHorse Finance had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 49.83%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WHF shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of WhiteHorse Finance from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of WhiteHorse Finance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.50 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WhiteHorse Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in WhiteHorse Finance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $327,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 20,797 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 3,076 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 111,736 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 18,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in WhiteHorse Finance by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 76,905 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,170,000 after purchasing an additional 10,763 shares during the last quarter. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ WHF traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.30. The company had a trading volume of 55,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,322. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. WhiteHorse Finance has a one year low of $13.06 and a one year high of $16.72. The company has a market cap of $354.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $15.46 and its 200-day moving average is $15.44.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This represents a $1.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.28%. WhiteHorse Finance’s payout ratio is 83.04%.

WhiteHorse Finance Company Profile

WhiteHorse Finance, Inc is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. Our stock is publicly traded on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol ”WHF”. We have senior notes listed on the NASDAQ exchange under the ticker symbol “WHFBL“.

