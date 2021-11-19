Brokerages Expect Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Will Post Earnings of $0.32 Per Share

Analysts expect that Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) will report $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Wingstop’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the highest is $0.36. Wingstop reported earnings of $0.18 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wingstop will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.38 to $1.50. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Wingstop.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). Wingstop had a net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WING. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Wingstop from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Wingstop from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securities dropped their target price on shares of Wingstop from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.22.

In other Wingstop news, SVP Nicolas Boudet sold 693 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.07, for a total value of $117,165.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WING. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 209,149 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,939 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,905 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 806 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 29,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,778,000 after purchasing an additional 6,541 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:WING opened at $171.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $171.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.88. Wingstop has a 52 week low of $112.49 and a 52 week high of $187.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.68, a PEG ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.69%.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

