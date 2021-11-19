Brokers Issue Forecasts for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:BBVA)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Creelan-Sandf now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.81 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s FY2023 earnings at $0.97 EPS.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, November 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.23.

Shares of NYSE BBVA opened at $6.22 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.47. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a 1-year low of $4.14 and a 1-year high of $7.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.45.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a $0.0928 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. This is a positive change from Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.07. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria’s payout ratio is 9.09%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,952,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 42,493,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $263,884,000 after buying an additional 2,139,272 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 3rd quarter worth $9,370,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 12,959,447 shares of the bank’s stock worth $80,997,000 after purchasing an additional 983,135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 1,541.2% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,015,764 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 953,874 shares in the last quarter. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA engages in the traditional banking businesses of retail banking, asset management, private banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Spain, the United States, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and Rest of Eurasia. The Spain segment includes mainly the banking and insurance business that the group carries out in Spain.

See Also: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.