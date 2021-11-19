Brokers Issue Forecasts for Extra Space Storage Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EXR)

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) – Analysts at KeyCorp boosted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Extra Space Storage in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.87 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $6.64. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $209.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.92 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EXR. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James lowered Extra Space Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $211.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.33.

EXR opened at $203.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $184.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $106.56 and a 1 year high of $204.51. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.86, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 49.09%. The company had revenue of $351.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $338.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Extra Space Storage’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the first quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 29.4% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 96.4% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 73.2% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. 95.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Extra Space Storage news, COO Matthew T. Herrington sold 400 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.53, for a total value of $81,012.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total value of $633,037.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a boost from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Extra Space Storage’s payout ratio is presently 93.11%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

