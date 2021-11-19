Brokers Issue Forecasts for The Macerich Company’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:MAC)

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) – Research analysts at KeyCorp upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Macerich in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 18th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.01 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.93. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.20 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.07. Macerich had a negative return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The company had revenue of $212.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MAC. Piper Sandler upgraded Macerich from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Macerich from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. TheStreet upgraded Macerich from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Macerich from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their price target on Macerich to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.61.

Shares of Macerich stock opened at $21.65 on Friday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $8.67 and a 12-month high of $25.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.66 and its 200-day moving average is $17.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -52.63%.

In related news, Director Steven L. Soboroff sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.72, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher J. Zecchini sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total value of $54,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,243,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $505,377,000 after buying an additional 2,664,610 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,846,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $471,702,000 after buying an additional 6,704,782 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,089,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $165,881,000 after buying an additional 1,937,547 shares during the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,383,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $140,083,000 after buying an additional 289,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aew Capital Management L P raised its position in Macerich by 101.6% in the second quarter. Aew Capital Management L P now owns 5,115,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,352,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. It conducts all of its operations through the operating partnership and the management companies.

