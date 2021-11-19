Brokers Offer Predictions for Bath & Body Works Inc’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:BBWI)

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) – Research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Bath & Body Works in a research note issued on Wednesday, November 17th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.57. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Bath & Body Works’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.28 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their target price on Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bath & Body Works currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $78.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.47. Bath & Body Works has a 12 month low of $29.17 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,531,646,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,184,238,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP purchased a new position in Bath & Body Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $889,125,000. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $468,997,000. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 3rd quarter worth $382,655,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.22%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

