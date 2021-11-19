Brokers Offer Predictions for POINT Biopharma Global Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:PNT)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for POINT Biopharma Global in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Howerton now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.79) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.97). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for POINT Biopharma Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.35) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.43) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.67) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.60) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of POINT Biopharma Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.51. POINT Biopharma Global has a 52 week low of $6.64 and a 52 week high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19).

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PNT. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,103,000. BVF Inc. IL acquired a new position in POINT Biopharma Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $21,318,000. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new position in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $19,225,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $18,813,000. Finally, Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global in the third quarter valued at $17,610,000. 39.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

