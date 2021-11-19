Brokers Offer Predictions for Post Holdings, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:POST)

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Post in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lavery now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.18 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.25. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Post’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.27 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on POST. TheStreet lowered Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup decreased their price target on Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.63.

Post stock opened at $105.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $106.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.39. Post has a one year low of $89.16 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.86 and a beta of 0.72.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.50). Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. Post’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post during the 3rd quarter valued at $7,055,000. University of Notre Dame DU Lac boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. University of Notre Dame DU Lac now owns 10,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Van Den Berg Management I Inc. now owns 74,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Post by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 92.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

