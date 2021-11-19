Brokers Set Expectations for Arcus Biosciences, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:RCUS)

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arcus Biosciences in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($4.41) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($4.39). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Arcus Biosciences’ FY2022 earnings at ($4.76) EPS.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($1.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.13) by $0.02. Arcus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 735.12% and a negative return on equity of 48.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $68.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Arcus Biosciences from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arcus Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.40.

RCUS stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Arcus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $22.36 and a 52-week high of $43.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 0.94.

In related news, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 30,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.18, for a total value of $1,077,704.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 19.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 8.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,685,000 after buying an additional 16,982 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $851,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 103.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 5,879 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Arcus Biosciences during the third quarter worth about $786,000. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Arcus Biosciences by 196.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 20,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 13,894 shares during the last quarter. 58.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arcus Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

