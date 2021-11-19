Brokers Set Expectations for Immatics’ FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:IMTX)

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Immatics in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 16th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.65) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($1.38). SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Immatics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($1.65) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Immatics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th.

NASDAQ:IMTX opened at $12.17 on Friday. Immatics has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $18.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.39.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.13).

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,992,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,759,000 after buying an additional 2,187,731 shares in the last quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Immatics by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,544,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,543,000 after buying an additional 102,857 shares in the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new position in Immatics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $10,401,000. Altium Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Immatics by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altium Capital Management LP now owns 478,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,227,000 after buying an additional 134,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Immatics by 395.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 124,847 shares during the period. 33.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Immatics Company Profile

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

