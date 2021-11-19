Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Brookdale Senior Living alerts:

Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $1.31. The business had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 38.13%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.68) EPS. Analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

About Brookdale Senior Living

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.