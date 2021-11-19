Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $8.17.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKD shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.
Shares of BKD stock opened at $6.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.62 and a beta of 1.75. Brookdale Senior Living has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $8.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Brookdale Senior Living by 138.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 402,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,181,000 after buying an additional 233,852 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 37.8% during the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,430,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,763,464 shares during the period. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,078,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 21.2% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,187,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,381,000 after purchasing an additional 207,600 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,480,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.
About Brookdale Senior Living
Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.
Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?
Receive News & Ratings for Brookdale Senior Living Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookdale Senior Living and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.