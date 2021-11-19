Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.10.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 102.7% in the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 592 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 46.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 1,204.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 831 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the second quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners stock opened at $57.78 on Friday. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners has a twelve month low of $48.25 and a twelve month high of $61.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $57.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.82. The firm has a market cap of $17.06 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 0.76.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.16). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 10.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.58%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is an infrastructure company, which engages in the management of diversified portfolio of infrastructure assets that will generate sustainable and growing distributions over the long-term for unit holders. It operates through the following segments: Utilities, Transport, Energy, Data Infrastructure, and Corporate.

