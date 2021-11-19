BSCPAD Market Capitalization Tops $146.56 Million (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (CURRENCY:BSCPAD) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on November 19th. Over the last week, BSCPAD has traded 10.6% lower against the dollar. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $146.56 million and approximately $8.68 million worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for about $2.03 or 0.00003435 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EthereumX (ETX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,850.52 or 0.78473148 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001852 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.90 or 0.00071047 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.64 or 0.00072288 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $54.63 or 0.00092616 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,301.11 or 0.07292312 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,767.20 or 0.99636745 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

BSCPAD Coin Profile

BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,344,249 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity. “

BSCPAD Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the exchanges listed above.

