Bunzl (OTCMKTS:BZLFY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $38.99

Bunzl plc (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $38.99 and last traded at $38.93, with a volume of 7016 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.49.

Several research firms have issued reports on BZLFY. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Bunzl from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bunzl in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Bunzl from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 2,700.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,371.00.

Get Bunzl alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average of $35.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.37.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th.

Bunzl Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BZLFY)

Bunzl Plc provides distribution and outsourcing services. It supplies non-food products operating primarily in the foodservice, grocery, cleaning and safety, non-food retail and healthcare markets. The firm offers supply services, including procurement and inventory management. It supply consumable products such as food packaging, disposable tableware and catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene supplies, guest amenities, personal protection equipment, packaging and healthcare consumables to various customer markets including grocery, foodservice, cleaning and hygiene, safety, non-food retail and healthcare.

See Also: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Bunzl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunzl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.