Buzzi Unicem (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) Hits New 12-Month Low at $22.50

Buzzi Unicem S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:BZZUF) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $22.50 and last traded at $22.50, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.87.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Buzzi Unicem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.30.

Buzzi Unicem SpA engages in the production and sale of cement, ready-mix concrete and natural aggregates. Its operations are carried through the following geographical segments: Italy; Central Europe which comprises Germany, Luxembourg and the Netherlands; Eastern Europe which covers Poland, Czech Republic, Slovakia, Ukraine, and Russia; the United States of America; and Mexico.

