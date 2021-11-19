BWX Technologies (BWXT) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for BWX Technologies (NYSE: BWXT):

11/17/2021 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $77.00 to $68.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/8/2021 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $53.00. They now have an “underweight” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $77.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/2/2021 – BWX Technologies had its price target lowered by analysts at Maxim Group from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/18/2021 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

10/5/2021 – BWX Technologies was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “BWX Technologies, Inc. supplies precision manufactured components and services to the commercial nuclear power industry. The company offers technical, management and site services to governments in complex facilities and environmental remediation activities. It operates primarily in Lynchburg, Va., Ohio and Cambridge, Ontario. BWX Technologies, Inc., formerly known as Babcock & Wilcox Company, is headquartered in Lynchburg, Va. “

9/30/2021 – BWX Technologies was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

BWXT stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.48. 6,694 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,768. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.05. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.31 and a 1-year high of $68.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.47. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.02.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $499.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.22 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 42.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is 31.46%.

In other news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.38, for a total transaction of $56,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rex D. Geveden sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.83, for a total value of $289,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 106,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,022.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,900 shares of company stock valued at $448,797. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies in the first quarter worth $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in BWX Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of BWX Technologies by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

BWX Technologies, Inc engages in the supply and provision of nuclear components and products. It operates through the following business segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Services Group and Nuclear Power Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment focuses on the design and manufacture of equipment for nuclear applications.

