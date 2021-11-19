Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $76.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BY opened at $27.56 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY)

