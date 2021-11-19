Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $76.25 Million

Analysts expect Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) to announce $76.25 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Byline Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $75.10 million and the highest is $77.40 million. Byline Bancorp posted sales of $73.71 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Byline Bancorp will report full-year sales of $304.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $303.60 million to $305.80 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $289.15 million, with estimates ranging from $288.50 million to $289.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Byline Bancorp.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.13. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 27.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.34 earnings per share.

BY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Hovde Group initiated coverage on Byline Bancorp in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Stephens cut Byline Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Byline Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

BY opened at $27.56 on Friday. Byline Bancorp has a 12 month low of $14.59 and a 12 month high of $27.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.93%.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Bell III sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.41, for a total transaction of $381,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 34.96% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BY. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 177.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 3,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in Byline Bancorp by 97,650.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 7,812 shares during the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Byline Bancorp

Byline Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiary, Byline Bank, a full services commercial bank. It offers a broad range of banking products and service to small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and to consumers in the branch areas.

