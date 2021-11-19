Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) Short Interest Update

Byrna Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:BYRN) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 713,100 shares, a drop of 27.7% from the October 14th total of 986,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 322,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 4.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Byrna Technologies stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $16.49. 3,537 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 178,090. Byrna Technologies has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $30.55. The firm has a market cap of $389.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -129.85 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.07.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BYRN. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $15,674,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $852,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Byrna Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

