Cairn Homes (LON:CRN) Shares Cross Below 50-Day Moving Average of $97.04

Shares of Cairn Homes plc (LON:CRN) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 97.04 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 94.60 ($1.24). Cairn Homes shares last traded at GBX 94.60 ($1.24), with a volume of 115,254 shares changing hands.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 97.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 94.32. The company has a market capitalization of £709.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 15.46.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a €0.03 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th.

Cairn Homes plc operates as a homebuilder in Ireland. The company develops and sells residential properties. It is also involved in the rental of properties. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

