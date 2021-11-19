CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.02

CaixaBank, S.A. (OTCMKTS:CAIXY)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.02 and traded as low as $0.91. CaixaBank shares last traded at $0.91, with a volume of 324,551 shares traded.

CAIXY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of CaixaBank in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CaixaBank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get CaixaBank alerts:

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.02.

CaixaBank SA is an integrated financial group, which provides banking and insurance services. The firm offers banking business, insurance, pension and investment fund activities, as well as holdings in international banks. It operates through the following segments: Banking & Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for CaixaBank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CaixaBank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.