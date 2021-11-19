Caleres (NYSE:CAL) Price Target Increased to $40.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the textile maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 38.84% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Caleres from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of NYSE CAL opened at $28.81 on Friday. Caleres has a fifty-two week low of $11.17 and a fifty-two week high of $29.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.02 and a beta of 2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.79.

Caleres (NYSE:CAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The textile maker reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.44. Caleres had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a positive return on equity of 38.49%. The business had revenue of $784.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $753.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Caleres will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 17,900 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.56, for a total value of $457,524.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Diane M. Sullivan sold 2,626 shares of Caleres stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $70,902.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 84,532 shares of company stock worth $2,141,022. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,239,781 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $173,655,000 after buying an additional 153,855 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Caleres by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,309,436 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,941,000 after buying an additional 163,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc grew its stake in Caleres by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc now owns 3,975,221 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $142,551,000 after buying an additional 78,692 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.45% of the company’s stock.

Caleres Company Profile

Caleres, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of footwear. It operates through the following segments: Famous Footwear, Brand Portfolio, and Other. The Famous Footwear segment provides brand-name athletic, casual, and dress shoes for the entire family. The Brand Portfolio segment offers retailers and consumers a portfolio of brands by designing, developing, sourcing, manufacturing, and marketing branded footwear for women and men.

