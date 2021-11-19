Calibre Mining (TSE:CXB) Trading Down 1.8%

Calibre Mining Corp. (TSE:CXB)’s share price fell 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$1.61 and last traded at C$1.62. 426,154 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 552,860 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.65.

CXB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Calibre Mining in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Calibre Mining to C$2.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Get Calibre Mining alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$1.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$1.69. The company has a market capitalization of C$551.14 million and a P/E ratio of 6.84.

Calibre Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in Nicaragua. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds 100% interests in the El Limon and La Libertad gold mines, the Pavon gold project, and other mineral concessions in Nicaragua; and the Borosi Gold-Silver-Copper project located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America The company was formerly known as TLC Ventures Corp.

Featured Article: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for Calibre Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calibre Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.