California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,424 Shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO)

California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) by 9.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,424 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.14% of Columbus McKinnon worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,271,109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $61,319,000 after acquiring an additional 190,576 shares during the period. Natixis increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 13,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 37.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,461,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,523,000 after purchasing an additional 398,283 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 277,433 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,383,000 after purchasing an additional 16,767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 48.0% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 115,575 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,575,000 after purchasing an additional 37,475 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kurt F. Wozniak sold 16,390 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $852,443.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gregory P. Rustowicz sold 7,607 shares of Columbus McKinnon stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total value of $403,475.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,534 shares of company stock worth $1,656,888 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Columbus McKinnon in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.60.

NASDAQ CMCO opened at $49.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Columbus McKinnon Co. has a twelve month low of $35.50 and a twelve month high of $57.06. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.58 and its 200 day moving average is $47.99.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $223.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.41 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 3.05%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Columbus McKinnon Profile

Columbus McKinnon Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of material handling products and systems. Its products include hoists, chain and rigging tools, digital power control and delivery systems, actuators and rotary unions, industrial cranes, and elevator application drive systems which are distributed through STAHL, Herc-Alloy, Magnetek, Duff-Norton, Pfaff, and other brands.

