California State Teachers Retirement System Buys 3,645 Shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,905 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,645 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.10% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 446.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 579 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Financial Services by 130.5% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 613 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Enterprise Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,311 shares of the bank’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

In related news, Director John S. Eulich acquired 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, with a total value of $364,425.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO S Turner Keene acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,900 shares of company stock worth $424,425 over the last quarter. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EFSC. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Enterprise Financial Services from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $47.72 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.73. Enterprise Financial Services Corp has a twelve month low of $33.28 and a twelve month high of $52.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.37 and a beta of 1.35.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $114.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.79 million. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 12.15%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Financial Services Corp will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. This is an increase from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.29%.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.