California State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stake in BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG)

California State Teachers Retirement System reduced its position in shares of BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. (NYSE:BSIG) by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 79,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,136 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.10% of BrightSphere Investment Group worth $1,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 6.4% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 59.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 57.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 2.6% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in BrightSphere Investment Group by 3.5% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 39,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BSIG opened at $30.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.47. BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. has a one year low of $17.45 and a one year high of $30.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.70.

BrightSphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). BrightSphere Investment Group had a net margin of 175.91% and a return on equity of 17.87%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that BrightSphere Investment Group Inc. will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. BrightSphere Investment Group’s payout ratio is 0.34%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BSIG shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of BrightSphere Investment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of BrightSphere Investment Group in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.57.

About BrightSphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It also focuses on the development of new business opportunities in domestic and international markets. The firm operates through the following segments: Quant & Solutions, Alternatives and Liquid Alpha.

