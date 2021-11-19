California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.85 Million Stock Position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,175 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.13% of Addus HomeCare worth $1,849,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Addus HomeCare by 0.6% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Addus HomeCare by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Addus HomeCare from $137.00 to $124.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. TheStreet upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Addus HomeCare from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

NASDAQ:ADUS opened at $103.58 on Friday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $73.06 and a fifty-two week high of $129.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 41.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.98.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $216.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $227.11 million. Addus HomeCare had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 4.85%. Addus HomeCare’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Corp. engages in the provision of in-home personal care services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living, primarily to persons who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization, such as the elderly, chronically ill or disabled.

