California State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.88 Million Position in Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN)

California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Tenneco Inc. (NYSE:TEN) by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 97,344 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 20,391 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.12% of Tenneco worth $1,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TEN. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tenneco by 59.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,538,416 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $164,963,000 after buying an additional 3,169,069 shares during the period. GMT Capital Corp boosted its position in Tenneco by 237.3% during the second quarter. GMT Capital Corp now owns 2,100,140 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $40,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,540 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co. acquired a new position in Tenneco during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,685,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Tenneco by 130.6% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,605,900 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $31,026,000 after purchasing an additional 909,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Tenneco by 31.2% during the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,853,728 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $55,134,000 after purchasing an additional 677,886 shares during the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jane L. Warner bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.80 per share, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,544 shares in the company, valued at $1,070,107.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TEN opened at $12.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 2.43. Tenneco Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.24 and a 12-month high of $22.75.

Tenneco (NYSE:TEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Tenneco had a return on equity of 141.02% and a net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Tenneco Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Tenneco from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Tenneco from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tenneco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Tenneco, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, market and sale of innovative clean air, powertrain and ride performance products and systems. It operates through the following segments: Clean Air, Powertrain, Ride Performance, and Motorparts. The Clean Air segment offers products and systems designed to reduce pollution and optimize engine performance, acoustic tuning, and weight on a vehicle for light vehicle, commercial truck, and off-highway original equipment customers.

