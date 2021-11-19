California State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its stake in The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE:BKE) by 6.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned approximately 0.08% of Buckle worth $2,040,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKE. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Buckle by 69.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,020,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,758,000 after acquiring an additional 418,758 shares during the last quarter. Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Buckle in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,326,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Buckle by 11.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,263,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,835,000 after purchasing an additional 133,294 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Buckle by 3.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,186,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,518,000 after purchasing an additional 114,165 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Buckle by 72.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 198,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,800,000 after purchasing an additional 83,729 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Buckle alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Buckle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

In related news, CEO Dennis H. Nelson sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $660,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 41.90% of the company’s stock.

Buckle stock opened at $53.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 1.05. The Buckle, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.39 and a 1-year high of $54.08.

Buckle (NYSE:BKE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $295.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.10 million. Buckle had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 49.17%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Buckle, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Buckle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.14%.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc engages in retailing of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for men and women. It offers brands such as BKE, Buckle Black, Red by BKE, Daytrip denim, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root denim, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Reclaim, Nova Industries, and Veece. The company was founded by David Hirschfeld in 1948 and is headquartered in Kearney, NE.

Featured Article: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Receive News & Ratings for Buckle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Buckle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.