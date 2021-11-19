California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 12,192 Shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF)

California State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial Co. (NYSE:FCF) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 131,925 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,192 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.14% of First Commonwealth Financial worth $1,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FCF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 46.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new position in First Commonwealth Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 3,180.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,397 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FCF opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.17. First Commonwealth Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.64 and a fifty-two week high of $16.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 32.22% and a return on equity of 11.87%. The firm had revenue of $97.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial Co. will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 34.07%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Commonwealth Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.13.

First Commonwealth Financial Profile

First Commonwealth Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of a diversified array of consumer and commercial banking services through its bank subsidiary, First Commonwealth Bank (FCB). It also offers trust and wealth management services and offer insurance products through FCB and its other operating subsidiaries.

