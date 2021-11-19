Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Price Target Raised to $78.00 at Morgan Stanley

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) had its price target boosted by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $55.00 to $78.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 44.23% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist increased their target price on Callon Petroleum from $37.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Callon Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Shares of NYSE:CPE traded down $3.70 on Friday, hitting $54.08. 28,713 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,448. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $51.38 and its 200 day moving average is $44.87. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of -4.82 and a beta of 3.06. Callon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $65.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32.

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.44. Callon Petroleum had a positive return on equity of 40.51% and a negative net margin of 25.79%. The business had revenue of $552.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Callon Petroleum will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Callon Petroleum news, Director S P. Iv Johnson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total value of $64,476.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Callon Petroleum in the second quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 80.0% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Callon Petroleum by 100.0% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 81.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Callon Petroleum Co engages in the exploration, development, acquisition and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. It focuses on unconventional oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin. The company was founded by Sim C. Callon and John S. Callon in 1950 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

