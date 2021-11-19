Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) Shares Up 8.5%

Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:CLMT)’s share price shot up 8.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $13.70 and last traded at $13.70. 2,779 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 183,837 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.63.

A number of research firms have commented on CLMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Calumet Specialty Products Partners in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Calumet Specialty Products Partners from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.64. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.79.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners (NASDAQ:CLMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.79. The firm had revenue of $874.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.00 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.49) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Calumet Specialty Products Partners, L.P. will post -2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the 1st quarter worth about $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 52.0% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 491,501 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,998,000 after acquiring an additional 168,138 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,347 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after buying an additional 16,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Calumet Specialty Products Partners during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. 26.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Calumet Specialty Products Partners Company Profile (NASDAQ:CLMT)

Calumet Specialty Products Partners LP engages in the production of specialty hydrocarbon products. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Products, Fuel Products and Corporate. The Specialty Products segment produces lubricating oils, solvents, waxes, synthetic lubricants and other products.

