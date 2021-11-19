Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) Short Interest Update

Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 469,400 shares, a drop of 32.7% from the October 14th total of 697,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 160,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Approximately 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAMT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of CAMT traded down $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $43.96. 41,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,463. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $41.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.52. Camtek has a 12 month low of $17.92 and a 12 month high of $49.60.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.03 million. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Camtek will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAMT. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $37,932,000. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 252.7% during the third quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 591,080 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,155,000 after acquiring an additional 423,503 shares in the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $10,374,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Camtek by 1,555.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,332 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,158,000 after acquiring an additional 203,265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Camtek by 10.2% during the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,863,309 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $75,483,000 after acquiring an additional 172,399 shares in the last quarter. 30.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

