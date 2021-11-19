Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,463 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.96.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.52.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Camtek had a net margin of 22.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $70.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 76.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Camtek Ltd. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Camtek by 688,480.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.

