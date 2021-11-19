Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 8,226 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 245,463 shares.The stock last traded at $45.00 and had previously closed at $44.96.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Camtek from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.
The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.88 and its 200-day moving average is $37.73. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.52.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Camtek by 187.0% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 41,706 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 27,176 shares during the period. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in Camtek during the first quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Camtek by 688,480.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after acquiring an additional 34,424 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camtek during the 1st quarter valued at $634,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT)
Camtek Ltd. manufactures metrology and inspection equipment, and provides software solutions serving the advanced packaging, memory, complementary metaloxidesemiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems radio frequency and other segments in the Semiconductors industry. The company provides solutions and yield-enhancement data, enabling manufacturers to improve yield and drive down their production costs.
