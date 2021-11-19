Canaccord Genuity Boosts Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target to GBX 70

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 70 ($0.91) in a research note issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 53.91% from the stock’s current price.

TLW has been the topic of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 65 ($0.85) price objective on shares of Tullow Oil in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Tullow Oil to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 65 ($0.85) in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 60 ($0.78) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tullow Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 56.33 ($0.74).

TLW opened at GBX 45.48 ($0.59) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 47.12 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 50.54. Tullow Oil has a fifty-two week low of GBX 22.61 ($0.30) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 66.22 ($0.87). The firm has a market capitalization of £651.00 million and a P/E ratio of 4.46.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Les Wood bought 856 shares of Tullow Oil stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 53 ($0.69) per share, for a total transaction of £453.68 ($592.74).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

