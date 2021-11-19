Canaccord Genuity Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)

Touchstone Exploration (TSE:TXP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Canaccord Genuity in a research report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a C$199.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$2.00 to C$2.75 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Cormark raised their price target on Touchstone Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of TSE:TXP traded down C$0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting C$2.36. 41,240 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 249,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65. Touchstone Exploration has a 52-week low of C$1.30 and a 52-week high of C$3.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.68. The company has a market cap of C$497.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.00.

Touchstone Exploration Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. It has interests in a range of small undeveloped exploration properties; and three exploration blocks.

