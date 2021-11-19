Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Position Raised by State Street Corp

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 362.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 323,786 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 253,816 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $24,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 373.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 34,592,295 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,660,042,000 after buying an additional 27,278,434 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 407.2% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,907,705 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,454,022,000 after buying an additional 25,616,834 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 603.3% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,608,732 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,508,108,000 after buying an additional 16,820,740 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 395.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,101,371 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,545,995,000 after buying an additional 16,044,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 447.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,452,689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,349,618,000 after buying an additional 14,263,077 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $75.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.90. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 1 year low of $64.19 and a 1 year high of $83.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $71.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 39.34%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.1536 per share. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.81%. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 16.25%.

Several analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $108.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 target price on the stock. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$110.00 to C$105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Argus downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$104.00 to C$103.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

