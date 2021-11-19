Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG decreased its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,159 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.07% of Cannae worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CNNE. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $31,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $69,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $203,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the first quarter worth $214,000. Finally, Cipher Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cannae during the second quarter worth $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Cannae alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Cannae from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.87 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.51 and a 12 month high of $46.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.65.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current year.

About Cannae

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

Further Reading: What is dividend yield?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Cannae Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannae and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.