Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Acquired by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV) by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 851,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 186,605 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.36% of Canoo worth $8,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Canoo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $108,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Canoo by 504.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 9,405 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Canoo in the second quarter worth $136,000. 15.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOEV shares. Roth Capital dropped their target price on Canoo from $10.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Canoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. R. F. Lafferty increased their price target on Canoo from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Canoo in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canoo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.25.

Shares of GOEV stock opened at $9.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. Canoo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.75 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.69 and a beta of 0.18.

Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Sell-side analysts expect that Canoo Inc. will post -1.89 EPS for the current year.

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers B2B delivery vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and lifestyle vehicles using skateboard architecture technology.

