Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.31. 254,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 270,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.
CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)
Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.
