Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Cantaloupe, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTLP)’s share price shot up 2.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.36 and last traded at $10.31. 254,577 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 270,547 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.02.

CTLP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cantaloupe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Cantaloupe from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Barrington Research began coverage on Cantaloupe in a report on Friday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cantaloupe has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.00.

Get Cantaloupe alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $669.94 million, a P/E ratio of -188.80 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05.

Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $45.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.19 million. Cantaloupe had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cantaloupe, Inc. will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cantaloupe by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 172,894 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,863,000 after buying an additional 16,926 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 34.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 1,793,582 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,335,000 after buying an additional 458,643 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Cantaloupe by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 30,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 6,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Cantaloupe in the 3rd quarter worth $164,000. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:CTLP)

Cantaloupe, Inc is a software and payments company, which engages in the provision of end-to-end technology solutions for the unattended retail market. It offers Internet of Things (IoT) and machine-to-machine (M2M) services, which include the ability to remotely monitor, control, and report on the results of distributed assets containing the electronic payment solutions.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.