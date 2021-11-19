Cantor Fitzgerald Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI)

NexImmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEXI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for NexImmune in a report released on Wednesday, November 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Young now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($2.69) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($2.57). Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for NexImmune’s FY2022 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NexImmune from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NexImmune from $30.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Shares of NEXI opened at $10.30 on Friday. NexImmune has a 12 month low of $9.50 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.82.

NexImmune (NASDAQ:NEXI) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.02.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the first quarter valued at $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in NexImmune by 259.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in NexImmune in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NexImmune by 935.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 3,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of NexImmune during the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.91% of the company’s stock.

NexImmune Company Profile

NexImmune, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies with curative potential for patients with cancer and other life-threatening immune-mediated diseases. It develops approaches to T cell immunotherapies based on its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation, a nanoparticle technology platform.

