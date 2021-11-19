Capgemini (EPA:CAP) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $177.40

Capgemini SE (EPA:CAP) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €177.40 ($208.71) and traded as high as €216.10 ($254.24). Capgemini shares last traded at €215.20 ($253.18), with a volume of 228,000 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €193.21 and its 200 day moving average is €177.40.

About Capgemini (EPA:CAP)

Capgemini SE provides consulting, digital transformation, technology, and engineering services in North America, France, the United Kingdom, Ireland, rest of Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers strategy and transformation services, including strategy, technology, data science, and creative design to support various clients within the digital economy.

