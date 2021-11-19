Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) Shares Bought by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,126 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned approximately 0.11% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $1,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CFFN. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 863.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,504 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 146.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,963 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 400.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 39.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,078 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at $194,000. 75.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Robert D. Kobbeman sold 2,690 shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.27, for a total value of $33,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFFN stock opened at $11.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.90. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.67 and a fifty-two week high of $14.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.27 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $50.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Capitol Federal Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.39%. Capitol Federal Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.71%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet raised Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

About Capitol Federal Financial

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services including checking and savings accounts, loans, and eBanking. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

