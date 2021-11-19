Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARA) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900,000 shares, a growth of 37.4% from the October 14th total of 2,110,000 shares. Currently, 7.3% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,640,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of CARA traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.24. 8,468 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,977. The stock has a market capitalization of $761.26 million, a PE ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.09. Cara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $11.22 and a fifty-two week high of $29.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.12.

Get Cara Therapeutics alerts:

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.34. Cara Therapeutics had a return on equity of 10.72% and a net margin of 10.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cara Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.75.

In other Cara Therapeutics news, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 3,847 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $54,627.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 141,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,003,222.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,208 shares of company stock valued at $700,355 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 52.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,335 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cara Therapeutics by 94.3% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,302 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the last quarter. 74.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

Read More: Trading Halts Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Cara Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cara Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.