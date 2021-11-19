Cardano Price Hits $1.87 on Top Exchanges (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on November 19th. One Cardano coin can now be purchased for $1.87 or 0.00003224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cardano has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $62.29 billion and approximately $2.00 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Cardano alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $108.93 or 0.00187801 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.16 or 0.00036487 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $362.11 or 0.00624281 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001726 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.36 or 0.00016129 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.41 or 0.00078285 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000549 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,719,282,563 coins and its circulating supply is 33,313,246,915 coins. Cardano’s official website is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Cardano is medium.com/feed/cardanorss

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Cardano Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cardano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cardano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cardano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.