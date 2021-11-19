Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $244.60.

CSL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Carlisle Companies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Carlisle Companies in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Carlisle Companies from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

CSL stock opened at $240.10 on Friday. Carlisle Companies has a twelve month low of $143.00 and a twelve month high of $243.99. The company has a market cap of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $203.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.24. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.94 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.86%.

In other Carlisle Companies news, CFO Robert M. Roche sold 10,480 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.95, for a total transaction of $2,210,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 33,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,126,523.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Carlisle Companies by 2.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,965,549 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $376,167,000 after acquiring an additional 51,261 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 2.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $206,807,000 after purchasing an additional 24,553 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 0.9% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,010,024 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $200,783,000 after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 16.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,008,979 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,576,000 after purchasing an additional 143,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Carlisle Companies by 9.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 735,675 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $140,793,000 after purchasing an additional 64,295 shares during the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

